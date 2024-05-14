New York Post | Jury hears tape recording of Cohen, Trump about buying Playboy model's story. Michael Cohen is describing what was discussed during a recorded conversation between him and Donald Trump.
The jury just heard a snippet from the recording as a transcript is displayed on monitors inside the courtroom.
"So, what do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?" Trump says, over cross-talk, on the recording.
Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/13/us-news...
#michaelcohen #donaldtrump #trial #nyc
