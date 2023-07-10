https://gettr.com/post/p2lbfbq4b3d
07.03 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
The Chinese Communist Party deliberately shoots its satellites to create a debris field to prevent you from using satellite communications.
中共故意射击自己的卫星，制造出碎片場 ，阻止你们使用卫星通讯。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@jeremyherrell @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.