Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Chinese Communist Party deliberately shoots its satellites to create a debris field to prevent you from using satellite communications
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
914 Subscribers
Shop now
10 views
Published Monday

https://gettr.com/post/p2lbfbq4b3d

07.03 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

The Chinese Communist Party deliberately shoots its satellites to create a debris field to prevent you from using satellite communications.

中共故意射击自己的卫星，制造出碎片場 ，阻止你们使用卫星通讯。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@jeremyherrell @theeman0924

@mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket