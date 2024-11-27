S1 EP 67 - The Court System Deception - Truth Training - learn it  - let me explain.

The Court System has been redefined deceptively so that it can be used as a weapon against us. The people who are part of the Court System may ruin anyone at any time and outsiders have no idea. The Court system is a danger to everyone. We believe it is one thing because of lies, propaganda and popular culture, but it is the control structure to keeps us from experiencing liberty.





We are in an unrestricted warfare zone, everything is weaponized. We are in danger and must defend ourselves, our families, our interests and our communities.





We are told to be peaceful, do not use violence, and work out our differences in Court. The system encourages us to use their system to rein in their system. The point of this con, is to keep us under control and never let us get back control of our lives. They always stay in power and manipulate us to think that the courts are the way to fix things that are broken in favour of the powerful.





Predictive programming has been used to brainwash us about the courts, in order to prevent any sudden resistance or hostile reaction from the general public, Team Evil keeps adding subtle references to their planned future events in popular media so that when the event happens for real, the public is already mentally prepared and receptive to the new developments in society.





This notion was first described and proposed by researcher and historian Alan Watt, who defines predictive programming as “a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.”





Supporters of the predictive programming theory, suggest that the government also employs this technique so that people don’t lose trust in the already established system. They claim that first, the government plans a complex situation, then hides references to these in media so that people become somewhat accustomed to the feelings caused by these situations, and finally, when the situation actually does arise, the people will look to the government for solutions.





It is argued that, although governments already have the solution to the problem they created in the first place, they deliberately wait for the right time to implement the solution to cause the most damage to people’s ability to think for themselves. It is further claimed that predictive programming is actually a highly advanced form of AI used for the psychological conditioning of the masses.





Jesus never told us to be victims, punching bags or waifs. We are to be warriors for Christ. Defend ourselves, our family and our communities. We must be ready to resist violence and manipulation.





The Court System is being protected by politicians in the West. They and their friends can get away with assault, rape and murder, almost anything.





This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dominating our mind's space. This is hard to find for English speakers. The point is to bring in a One World Government.





The battlefields are changing forever, fake election wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.





You do not buy a drunk a drink, because that only compounds the problem. Do not entertain pro-court people who are ideologically possessed, because it will only get worse. We must see it for what it is to be prepared.





