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Obedience or Face Eternal Consequences...
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11 views • February 07, 2022
If we disobey Christ and do nothing to change, God is not with us. We cannot pretend to know Jesus, let alone love Him if we don't know or practice what He taught.
The whole world is going to get a big wake up call soon because NOBODY is really obeying Jesus.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
The whole world is going to get a big wake up call soon because NOBODY is really obeying Jesus.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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