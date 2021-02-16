MK ULTRA HAS CHANGED & IS MORE POWERFUL - HOW THEY DIRECT IT AT YOU W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR (2OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Jessie Czebotar returns to the program to discuss the advanced manipulation and control techniques that are being used on society. She explains how people are convinced to do the bidding of others by using their own mental construct. It's so powerful it can be used to force people to go against their own needs and well being. You can see more of Jessie Czebotar's work at https://illuminatethedarkness.com/jessie-czebotar/
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio