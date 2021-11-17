71-Year-Old Man on Ventilator Begins To Improve With Ivermectin

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11/12/2021 NAPERVILLE, Ill. – There is another Ivermectin battle unfolding in the suburbs. On Monday, a local family won a legal battle to gain approval to administer the controversial drug to a 71-year-old man who has been on a ventilator since October 19.