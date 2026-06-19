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The History PSYOP: What They've Been Hiding for Thousands of Years w/ John Hamer
Man in America
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I sit down with British author and researcher John Hamer, a man who has spent over 20 years pulling apart the lies most people never think to question. We get into how America went bankrupt in 1871 and was handed back to the control of the British Crown, why the City of London is the true financial headquarters of the world, why your vote was never meant to change anything, and why the biggest lies in science and history all serve the same purpose — to keep you controlled, compliant, and completely in the dark. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 877-646-5347 Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-strawberry-lemonade-30-servings/ — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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