Global Health Under the Control of WHO Director-General Tedros: Dr. Peter Breggin Breaks Down Biden's Proposed Amendments"The amendments put a line through the restraint on when the World Health Organization can call for a health disaster or emergency in a country. [The WHO could] do so without any cooperation or agreement or even resistance from the country, and it can draw this conclusion based on the consideration, not proof or evidence, [but] the consideration of Tedros... There are no criteria for what is a public health emergency other than the Director-General can set his priority and move them as he wishes... In other words, we no longer have sovereignty over the issue of 'Do we have a health emergency that requires the intervention of the World Health Organization?'... This is socialized global health."Dr. Peter Breggin's Urgent Post: