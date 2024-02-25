Create New Account
Pheasant’s Love Story That Cannot Come True I Kritter Klub
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Kritter Klub


Feb 24, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


This Pheasant fell in love to... a tractor? The color and sound really attracted this pheasant but what it can do is just to follow the tractor around. Check out the sad love story that this bird is going through.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2lkNxQ6tH4

Keywords
birdtractorlove storykritter klubpheasant

