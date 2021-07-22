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3 Ways to Preserve Spinach
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31 views • July 22, 2021
In this food preservation video I share with you my 3 best tips to extend the life of spinach.
Buying food in bulk is a great way to save money but even if you eat loads of salads and smoothies like me, eating 2lbs of spinach before it goes bad can be a challenge. ;0)
Hope you find these tips useful!
•My affiliate link to the Debbie Meyer Green Boxes: https://amzn.to/3kPlC3a
•If you live in Las Vegas, NV I get this amazing Organic Spinach from Freedom Fruit Farm Stand. For all of your farm fresh and tree ripened produce needs you can follow them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/farmfreshlasvegasgroup/?ref=share
•You can find me on MeWe at: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan
Buying food in bulk is a great way to save money but even if you eat loads of salads and smoothies like me, eating 2lbs of spinach before it goes bad can be a challenge. ;0)
Hope you find these tips useful!
•My affiliate link to the Debbie Meyer Green Boxes: https://amzn.to/3kPlC3a
•If you live in Las Vegas, NV I get this amazing Organic Spinach from Freedom Fruit Farm Stand. For all of your farm fresh and tree ripened produce needs you can follow them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/farmfreshlasvegasgroup/?ref=share
•You can find me on MeWe at: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan
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