Ultra-Processed Foods Sabotage Your Brain, Even Healthy Eaters!

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* Monash University study linked higher ultra-processed food intake with poorer attention and processing speed.
* Researchers analyzed over 2,100 adults, finding focus declined with increased UPF consumption.
* Negative cognitive effects appeared even among participants following otherwise healthy Mediterranean-style diets.
* Higher ultra-processed food intake correlated with obesity, hypertension, and other dementia risks.
* Researchers emphasize processing levels, not just nutrients, may significantly influence brain health.
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