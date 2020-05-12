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Dr. Ivette C. Lozano | Covid, Freedom, and Effective Treatment
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454 views • May 12, 2020
This speech, given by Dr. Lozano on May 10, 2020, cuts to the chase of what is going on with Covid-19 from her perspective as a doctor who has been treating the disease. It really brings perspective to what is happening to our freedom by globalists and governments who are abusing their power.
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