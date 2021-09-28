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Fauci has killed over seven hundred thousand Americans so far. What a Creep How could he do this ? What a little worm he is. Does the Devil live inside of him ?
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31 views • September 28, 2021
Sounds like the rendesovere protocol in the hospitals is killing everybody
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