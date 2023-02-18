Chandler, Arizona: One person is dead and another is hurt after a "police incident" at the Intel plant in Chandler Saturday morning.
Chandler Police say they are currently working the scene near Dobson Road and Ocotillo Road.
Police have confirmed that one person is dead, another has non-life-threatening injuries, and one person is in custody. The victim and person in custody have not been identified.
They say they are in the early stages of the investigation, but they believe there is no threat to the public and the community is safe.
