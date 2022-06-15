Where Do We Go From Here?

* [Bidan]’s policies bleeding American families dry.

* The rest of the world sees a diminished America.

* Sensing an opening, China is on the move.

* Biden administration’s response to Chinese aggression is further appeasement.

* Not content on reassuring China, he will now strengthen them.

* It is worth asking whether Joe is compromised.

* This managed decline is not an accident.

* There are consequences to destructive policies.

* [Bidan] groveling to despots.

* America first is the only way out of this morass.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 14 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307753453112