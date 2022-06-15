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Where Do We Go From Here?
* [Bidan]’s policies bleeding American families dry.
* The rest of the world sees a diminished America.
* Sensing an opening, China is on the move.
* Biden administration’s response to Chinese aggression is further appeasement.
* Not content on reassuring China, he will now strengthen them.
* It is worth asking whether Joe is compromised.
* This managed decline is not an accident.
* There are consequences to destructive policies.
* [Bidan] groveling to despots.
* America first is the only way out of this morass.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307753453112