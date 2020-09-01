BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Book of Daniel podcast - Why should Catholics vote for Trump?
New Book of Daniel
New Book of Daniel
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • September 01, 2020
The Catholic church is the largest denomination in the United States. Catholics comprise 23% of the US population, and according to today's guest, they found their home in the Democrat party for decades. But as today's guest says, with the Democrat party moving drastically to the Left and embracing extreme ideologies, Trump's positions align better with Catholic values.

Our guest today is John McCullough, co-author of A Catholic Vote for Trump. In this half-hour interview, John explains the mindset of many Catholic voters and why some of them still cling to the Democrat party. We discuss several chapters in his book and John explains why Trump should be the choice for Catholics on November 3.

To purchase A Catholic Vote for Trump on Amazon, click here: https://amzn.to/34S5y8K

Here's the link for the Michael Moore video clip John recommended: https://youtu.be/FLfvXjKMwtI


Please give this video a thumbs up and SUBSCRIBE to receive notifications each time Daniel uploads a podcast. (Click "Subscribe, then the bell, then the word, "all.")

TO SUPPORT THIS PODCAST directly, visit: https://www.patreon.com/newbookofdaniel (Thank you!)

Sponsors:
Workplace Excellence S
Get a DISC Assessment & Two Coaching Sessions only $195
Go to http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com


Also helpful: Blue Letter Bible
One of the most comprehensive, insightful websites for digging deep into the Word of God
http://www.blb.org


LINKS FOR DANIEL:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newbookofdaniel
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Daniel's work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com

© 2020 Shadowtrail Media, LLC
Keywords
president trumpdonald trumpjoe bidendaniel bobinskicatholic votejohn mcculloughjesse romeronew book of danieltan books
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Bolsonaro’s midnight escape: Defeated candidate flees Brazil, Lula calls it ‘shameful’

Cassie B.
Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Trump Ally Flavio Bolsonaro Reportedly Flees to US After Brazil Election Defeat

Douglas Harrington
War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

War Department Presses Congress to Keep Its Current Name in Defense Bill

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as &#8220;Totally False&#8221;

Zelensky Rejects Trump Remarks as “Totally False”

Garrison Vance
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy