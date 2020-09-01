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New Book of Daniel podcast - Why should Catholics vote for Trump?
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9 views • September 01, 2020
The Catholic church is the largest denomination in the United States. Catholics comprise 23% of the US population, and according to today's guest, they found their home in the Democrat party for decades. But as today's guest says, with the Democrat party moving drastically to the Left and embracing extreme ideologies, Trump's positions align better with Catholic values.
Our guest today is John McCullough, co-author of A Catholic Vote for Trump. In this half-hour interview, John explains the mindset of many Catholic voters and why some of them still cling to the Democrat party. We discuss several chapters in his book and John explains why Trump should be the choice for Catholics on November 3.
To purchase A Catholic Vote for Trump on Amazon, click here: https://amzn.to/34S5y8K
Here's the link for the Michael Moore video clip John recommended: https://youtu.be/FLfvXjKMwtI
Please give this video a thumbs up and SUBSCRIBE to receive notifications each time Daniel uploads a podcast. (Click "Subscribe, then the bell, then the word, "all.")
TO SUPPORT THIS PODCAST directly, visit: https://www.patreon.com/newbookofdaniel (Thank you!)
Sponsors:
Workplace Excellence S
Get a DISC Assessment & Two Coaching Sessions only $195
Go to http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
Also helpful: Blue Letter Bible
One of the most comprehensive, insightful websites for digging deep into the Word of God
http://www.blb.org
LINKS FOR DANIEL:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newbookofdaniel
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Daniel's work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
© 2020 Shadowtrail Media, LLC
Our guest today is John McCullough, co-author of A Catholic Vote for Trump. In this half-hour interview, John explains the mindset of many Catholic voters and why some of them still cling to the Democrat party. We discuss several chapters in his book and John explains why Trump should be the choice for Catholics on November 3.
To purchase A Catholic Vote for Trump on Amazon, click here: https://amzn.to/34S5y8K
Here's the link for the Michael Moore video clip John recommended: https://youtu.be/FLfvXjKMwtI
Please give this video a thumbs up and SUBSCRIBE to receive notifications each time Daniel uploads a podcast. (Click "Subscribe, then the bell, then the word, "all.")
TO SUPPORT THIS PODCAST directly, visit: https://www.patreon.com/newbookofdaniel (Thank you!)
Sponsors:
Workplace Excellence S
Get a DISC Assessment & Two Coaching Sessions only $195
Go to http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
Also helpful: Blue Letter Bible
One of the most comprehensive, insightful websites for digging deep into the Word of God
http://www.blb.org
LINKS FOR DANIEL:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newbookofdaniel
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Daniel's work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
© 2020 Shadowtrail Media, LLC
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