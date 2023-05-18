NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/18/2023
The leftists in our government keep telling us lies about guns and the things that make America a great nation. Democrats are lying to beat the band about everything, but today's story is all about the five things about Gun Control that the left doesn't want you to know about that came from Breitbart News and the "Four Boxes Diner" on You Tube..
