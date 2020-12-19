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Fake Vaccine syringes for chosen ones, REAL poison for others
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311 views • December 19, 2020
DO NOT trust any televised vaccinations. People have been caught before faking jabs with needles with caps still on - and THIS is their NEW trick.
All these healthcare workers, politicians, "celebrities" and so on "taking" covid jabs on tv - it's just a show for sheeple.
BUT if someone gets real jab they pass out straight away - live on tv.
All these healthcare workers, politicians, "celebrities" and so on "taking" covid jabs on tv - it's just a show for sheeple.
BUT if someone gets real jab they pass out straight away - live on tv.
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