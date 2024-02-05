Create New Account
Warning: Hydrogel Is Now In Reformulated Bleach
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 15 hours ago

Prepper Moment! In a disaster situation one used to be able to put some bleach into questionable drinking water to sanitize it.

DO NOT DO THIS FROM THIS DAY FORWARD. BOIL YOUR WATER FOR 10 MINUTES. WHY?


