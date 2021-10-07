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The FRANCE NUN SCANDAL (1950-2020) 2021-
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46 views • October 07, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Eph 5:18 And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit;
Mat_24:5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
Mar_13:6 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
Luk_21:8 And he said, Take heed that ye be not deceived: for many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and the time draweth near: go ye not therefore after them.
Eph 5:18 And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit;
Mat_24:5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
Mar_13:6 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
Luk_21:8 And he said, Take heed that ye be not deceived: for many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and the time draweth near: go ye not therefore after them.
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