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New 9/11 Coming, Antibody Dependent Enhancement w/Covid, What If Silenced Scientists Are Right?, LA to Require Vax to Buy Groceries, NAZI Comparisons, and More: 08.13.2021
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1021 views • August 14, 2021
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Watch Out, America! A New 9/11 Is Only Weeks Away: As America Enters The 'Twilight Zone', Biden's Covid Czar Hints Something Huge Will Be Happening In 3 1/2 Weeks
Submitted by Bonnie
https://allnewspipeline.com/Watch_Out_America_A_New_9_11_Is_Only_Weeks_Away.php
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Breaking News, URGENT: We Have a Literal Catastrophe - Antibody Dependent Enhancement DETECTED with COVID-19
Submitted by Karen
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/breaking-news-urgent-we-have-a-literal-catastrophe-antibody-dependent-enhancement-detected-with-covid-19
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COVID Vaccines: What If the Silenced Scientists Warning Against Them Are Right?
Submitted by Marv
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/covid-vaccines-what-if-the-silenced-scientists-warning-against-them-are-right/
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Report: Los Angeles to require vaccinations to buy groceries
Submitted by Karen
https://www.wnd.com/2021/08/report-la-require-vaccinations-buy-groceries/
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TIMELINE COMPARISON OF WHEN THE NAZI'S BEGAN EXTERMINATING THE JEWS
Submitted by Bonnie
On August 13, 2021
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/timeline-of-jewish-persecution-in-the-holocaust
https://www.timesofisrael.com/hitlers-tipping-point-when-extermination-of-the-jews-became-official-nazi-policy/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Watch Out, America! A New 9/11 Is Only Weeks Away: As America Enters The 'Twilight Zone', Biden's Covid Czar Hints Something Huge Will Be Happening In 3 1/2 Weeks
Submitted by Bonnie
https://allnewspipeline.com/Watch_Out_America_A_New_9_11_Is_Only_Weeks_Away.php
--
Breaking News, URGENT: We Have a Literal Catastrophe - Antibody Dependent Enhancement DETECTED with COVID-19
Submitted by Karen
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/breaking-news-urgent-we-have-a-literal-catastrophe-antibody-dependent-enhancement-detected-with-covid-19
--
COVID Vaccines: What If the Silenced Scientists Warning Against Them Are Right?
Submitted by Marv
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/covid-vaccines-what-if-the-silenced-scientists-warning-against-them-are-right/
--
Report: Los Angeles to require vaccinations to buy groceries
Submitted by Karen
https://www.wnd.com/2021/08/report-la-require-vaccinations-buy-groceries/
--
TIMELINE COMPARISON OF WHEN THE NAZI'S BEGAN EXTERMINATING THE JEWS
Submitted by Bonnie
On August 13, 2021
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/timeline-of-jewish-persecution-in-the-holocaust
https://www.timesofisrael.com/hitlers-tipping-point-when-extermination-of-the-jews-became-official-nazi-policy/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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