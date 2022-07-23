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The Second US Civil War Has Begun - Lt. General Thomas G. McInerney
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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977 views • July 23, 2022

Lt. General Thomas McInerney exposes the enemies from within the United States and their globalist comrades that are systematically and purposefully orchestrating the destruction of America.  Will you fight back?

Thomas G. McInerney  is a retired United States Air Force Lieutenant General. He is a command pilot with over 400 combat missions during the Vietnam War. In addition to his Vietnam Service, Gen. McInerney served overseas in NATO; Pacific Air Forces and as commander of 11th Air Force in Alaska.

General McInerney describes how the Globalist Elites are attempting to create ONE NATION and that means forgoing the United States Constitution.  The Constitution is the beacon of light in this world and the protection that surrounds its citizen owners of the country, "We The People".  He goes on to talk about the technology that was used to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election called "Hammer and Scorecard" in addition to overwhelming evidence of fraudulent paper ballots delivered on election night by "mules" in key battle ground States.  The Founding Fathers of the United States of America never had to deal with or were exposed to Cyber or Biological Warfare which is exactly the type of war we are currently in.  

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