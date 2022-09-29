Create New Account
Nuclear War At Our Front Door - Time Has Run Out! | Steve Quayle Joins Doug Hagmann | The Hagmann Report 9/29/2022
Hagmann Report
Anyone of reasonable sensibilities - or merely a modicum of awareness - knows that things are not right with the world today. Two energy pipelines, both targets of deep-state globalist interests, were sabotaged this week. A massive hurricane struck Florida and continues to ravage the southeastern US., Biden is obviously incompetent yet no one in government is speaking out. Inflation is crippling Americans and the middle class of all Western Countries - all but the 1%. It's all by design. We are seeing a spiritual battle play out in the physical. Can nuclear war be that far behind?

newsinfowarspoliticspodcastinsurrectionhannityalexjonesmidtermshagmanndeepstatestevequayleelection2020currenteventsdoughagmannhagmannreportjohnmoorethelibertymanjanuary6standeyoj6

