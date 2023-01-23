https://gettr.com/post/p23v4ej14e1

2023.01.04 Currently, USDT and USDC are the two largest stablecoins by market capitalization. Behind them are the Chinese Communist Party and the financial consortium. Their customers’ money is not subject to legal regulations of any sovereign nations or third parties. When a financial crisis hits or the company is bankrupt, it is impossible to maintain cash reserve at 1:1. Your digital currencies will be worth nothing. Very soon, Himalaya Exchange will be the sole exchange worldwide with a secured stablecoin, HCN.

目前世界上两个市值最大的稳定币USDT、USDC，他们的背后是共产党与财团，客户的钱并没有被国家主权及公正第三方法律监管，金融危机一來或公司破產，根本不可能还有1:1，你啥都没了。很快全世界只有一家交易所会推出具有如此安全性的稳定币，那就是喜联储。



