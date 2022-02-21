Mother KILLED by PFIZER POISON induced ENCEPHALITIS

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Nurse Rachel died on April 3, 2021 after receiving the Pfizer poison on December 2020.
Her family says Rachel started showing signs of stroke which led her to being admitted to the hospital where she sadly passed away after being put on life support. Rachel leaves behind her DM’s only which includes her two young children and husband ❤️
#Pfizer #Death #Neurological #England #UK #COVIDVACCINEVICTIMS
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SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/1017
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
Mirrored - Boot Camp