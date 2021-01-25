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JFK Jr LIVING PROOF
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1782 views • January 25, 2021
READ MY THEORY BELOW.... To slow down the JFK JR. Proof of Life video put the video speed on .25 or .50 for a second viewing after watching it in normal speed . I feel once the DS is taken down and it is safe Jr. and family will surface. Will he be Trump's VP?... or will General Flynn or Mike Pompeo be VP in our restored Republic?.... My take, Gen Flynn will be placed in the Pentagon (a trusted General to run things) Pompeo will pick up where he left off doing and awesome job again and JR will be VP. I can't imagine Great friends Trump and Jr not wanting to hold office together and a great set up for 2028 because when Trump comes out as the 19th President of the Republic Of The United States he can serve 2 more terms. It may be that Jr will join Trump as VP in Trump's second term so he can aclimate back into public life. But what better safe place for JFK Jr and family to be is as VP under Secret Service protection. WHAT DO YOU THINK?...
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