Trump’s Crackdown on the Deep State and Media Propaganda | JUAN O SAVIN
138 views • 2 months ago

Trump’s Crackdown on the Deep State and Media Propaganda | JUAN O SAVIN


The media war is real, and Trump is cutting off the deep state's lifeline. Government agencies, radicalized media networks, and leftist organizations are losing their funding, leaving their foot soldiers scrambling. With executive actions shutting down key operations and severing financial pipelines, the mainstream narrative machine is collapsing. How long can they keep up the fight without their war chest? Discover the sweeping moves dismantling the establishment’s stronghold and what this means for the future of America.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/john-juan-updates-with-juan-osavin-defunding-the-ds-much-more-2-8-25/

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

ABOUT JUAN


Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.



