Kim Clement PROPHECIES [TRUMP 2ND TERM]
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

What Was “Star Gate” Project & Why Didn’t The FBI Let Kim Clement Quit Working With Them [MIND BLOWING INFORMATION - MUST WATCH] 😎

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 EPISODE - #3746 6PM

SPECIAL GUEST: • Donne Clement, Daughter of Kim Clement * VP of House of Destiny Network

WEBSITE: • http://KimClement.com • http://HouseofDestiny.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: • Twitter/X: @DonnePetro


pete santillitrump 2nd termkim clement propheciesstar gate project

