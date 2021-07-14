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Confusion of Faces ~ James Rice
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10 views • July 14, 2021
CONFUSION of Faces ~ As you will Hear When False witness brother rg stair is Extolled by James Rice in his Saturday Monologue, J. Rice cannot even Think or Even Speak of the things False Prophet Ralph Stair Talked about until someone in the background say's " Many Things ", but eventually sputters some of the things God had me to speak about with Intensity and very Comprehensive about what ralph preached in Total Perversion of God's word and Revelation of it. The End of Message cuts off Abruptly and is Continued in the next Message " The Gospel of the Kingdom According to Ralph ". !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQ0Cg4y3gPDlK_s5WtPlMw
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsQ0Cg4y3gPDlK_s5WtPlMw
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