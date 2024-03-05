Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚩NULAND RESIGNED!! And Bannon has a message for her!!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2215 Subscribers
Shop now
126 views
Published 15 hours ago

Steve Bannon has a message for Victoria Nuland: "Preserve your documents. Lawyer up because we are coming for you. You are the fountain head of everything about this Ukraine situation."



source:

https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1765047790307016779?s=20

Keywords
war roomsteve bannonvictoria nuland resigns

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket