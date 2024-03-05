🚩NULAND RESIGNED!! And Bannon has a message for her!!

Steve Bannon has a message for Victoria Nuland: "Preserve your documents. Lawyer up because we are coming for you. You are the fountain head of everything about this Ukraine situation."
source:
https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1765047790307016779?s=20
