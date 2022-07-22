"Healing Hacks - Turpentine!" - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Ian Hart on Healing Mastery Summit (03.30.2020)

LOW VOLUME

Ian Hart interviewed Dr. Jennifer Daniels for his book "Healing Hacks" which is all about natural healing techniques and hacks for recovery fast and performance max. He interviews healing hackers who give their most valuable techniques to stimulate the healing process in the body. You can learn more about it when you read the book- https://healinghacks.net/. Dr. Jennifer Daniels is widely considered one of the foremost Alternative Healing Physicians alive today. Dr Daniels graduated from Harvard University with Honors receiving a BA degree. Her education continued at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Medical Degree (MD) and also attended Wharton where she received her MBA in Health Care Administration. She practiced medicine for 10 years as a Board Certified Family Practice Physician where she saw first hand the power of Natural Methods. She has been coaching clients to successfully heal naturally since 1985.





FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

If you wish to support CuresWanted: https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR99194

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MFa_mxEONk&t=508s

Re-post permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels only. Host not contacted.