UN Executive Director Blows Whistle: Global Elite Are ALL Pedophiles

The People's Voice
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com!
-Visit www.FieldofGreens.com and use promo code TPV for 15% off your first order.
At the highest levels of politics, finance and the entertainment industry, a shadowy cabal of pedophiles use their power to hide the sickening crimes they commit against children.
But don’t take my word for it. That was all according to Calin Georgescu, a former president of the Club of Rome and a former executive director at the United Nations, who has become the most well-placed and high-profile whistleblowers in global elite history.
He is a real UN insider and this is why his revelations could not be more chilling.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.