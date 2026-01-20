BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How To Build An IFAK For CAR ACCIDENTS
JurassicPrepper
JurassicPrepper
138 views • 1 day ago

Are you prepared for a car accident? In this video, learn how to build an IFAK (individual first aid kit) for car accidents to ensure you're ready for any emergency situation. Don't miss out on valuable tips and tricks to keep yourself safe on the road. Subscribe now to stay updated on essential prepping advice!.

Chapters

VIDEO CHAPTERS

00:00Intro

01:01How to build an IFAK

05:50Material needed for mounting IFAK

06:57How to mount an IFAK within arms reach of the driver

08:05Install of IFAK by drivers seat

09:18Outro

9:53End Screen

Recent News
Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Zoey Sky
The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar&#8217;s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar’s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

Ramon Tomey
Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body&#8217;s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Nervous system dysregulation: Is your body’s stress response stuck in survival mode?

Willow Tohi
Dangers in your garden: 12 Poisonous plants every prepper must learn to identify

Dangers in your garden: 12 Poisonous plants every prepper must learn to identify

Evangelyn Rodriguez
