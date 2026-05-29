God Is Not A Jew

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There is a vice-grip on the minds of men who tell themselves "I cant' be racist or anti-semitic." I would like to replace that notion with a vice-grip that openly and boldly says that Jesus Christ declared Jews to be the devil's children and Satan's synagogue.
We must replace the morality of the Jews with the Words of God.
Fritz Berggren