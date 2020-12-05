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The Bedrock of Christianity - Episode #1: Introduction
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9 views • December 05, 2020
The Bedrock of Christianity - Episode #1: Introduction
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkRZPVZZbXJg9RAxoJhlFsg
Quote , I would rather live my life as if there is a God and die to find out there isn't, than live as if there isn't and to die to find out that there is. Albert Camus
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkRZPVZZbXJg9RAxoJhlFsg
Quote , I would rather live my life as if there is a God and die to find out there isn't, than live as if there isn't and to die to find out that there is. Albert Camus
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