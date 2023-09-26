Create New Account
Oktoberfest Series 2023: Modern Times Harmony Engine Marzen 3.5/5*
* Heads up, the music is louder than I thgt, turn it down a bitNot bad but neither is she particularly good. Had better and will have worse, it is what it is.

Running 5.5 for the ABV, 30 for the IBUs, the SRM is best guessed @ 32.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with the doggos and I.

Big 3 folks

Proust!

E.

