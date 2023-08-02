Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alex Jones warned us about the weaponization of the Medical System a decade ago
channel image
Missouri Free Press
131 Subscribers
24 views
Published Wednesday

Alex Jones warned us about the weaponization of the Medical System a decade ago.
Alex brought this up today 8/1/23 on his show.

Keywords
alex jonesjesse venturamy ass is itchy --- is that 25 words yet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket