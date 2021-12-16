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Dr Bryan Ardis | Shot Heard 'Round The World Part 1
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2020 views • December 16, 2021
Discover what the pharmaceutical companies won't tell you! Dr. Bryan Ardis joins the table to share how proven dangerous medicine is likely making the COVID pandemic worse.
Other guests around the table include: Kendra Kelly Dean, Cindy Johnston and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://thedrardisshow.com/
https://clouthub.com/c/83fc3c8b-64db-4f4a-942a-9dcbdce1102b
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q1m6TLG6HboMpfAFfm-ZQ
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0IDMxIjN
Other guests around the table include: Kendra Kelly Dean, Cindy Johnston and Cindy Murdock.
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://thedrardisshow.com/
https://clouthub.com/c/83fc3c8b-64db-4f4a-942a-9dcbdce1102b
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8q1m6TLG6HboMpfAFfm-ZQ
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
https://www.daystar.com/prayer
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0IDMxIjN
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