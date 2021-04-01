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Border Patrol Heroically Rescue 6 Month Old from Drowning While AOC + Kamala Invoke White Supremacy
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20 views • April 01, 2021
Border patrol officers recently saved a six month old baby crossing with her mother who had been thrown from the raft into the Rio Grande River by the Smugglers trying to get the illegals across to the US side.
They should be commended for their actions, instead AOC invokes white supremacy to counter anyone who is calling the border a crisis, and Kamala Harris laughs at the idea of going to the border, which is justifiable considering the fact that she formally compared border patrol guards and ICE to the KKK.
#borderpatrol #savedbaby #KamalaHarris
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They should be commended for their actions, instead AOC invokes white supremacy to counter anyone who is calling the border a crisis, and Kamala Harris laughs at the idea of going to the border, which is justifiable considering the fact that she formally compared border patrol guards and ICE to the KKK.
#borderpatrol #savedbaby #KamalaHarris
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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