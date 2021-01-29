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Sri Chinmoy with 1000 Chinese children
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When spiritual teacher and peace lover Sri Chinmoy went to China in 2004/05 he also visited Xiamen, where he played the esraj for 1000 school children. The children in return sang ‘I am a great Chinese boy, I am a good Chinese girl‘, composed by Sri Chinmoy in China. Watch this!
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