Star War: plagueis Influence Sife Days To Order the Clone Army From Kamino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Originally from Darth Plaguesis by James Luceno.
Sorry for some slight issues with the video.I had a lot of issues with Plageuis this video and because of it I ended up changing where the scene takes place and why some of the lighting and lip sync just isn't the best but I hope you still enjoy! Same politics different time.