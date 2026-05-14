The Rothschilds created their own sovereign state, The City of London, with its own laws

Based on the book “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” by Stephen Mitford Goodson.

"Taken from their own quotes, you can see that probably as of the year 1815, it was the Rothschilds who ruled over the Bank of England, the City of London, and over all England."

"The high degree Freemason bankers, especially the Rothschilds, created their own state within the state [ The City of London ] in which only they may rule and operate according to their own laws."

"No government is able to control their business, and no court can prosecute them."

"In 1694, the year the Bank of England was founded, also the City of London was granted the status of a sovereign state."

"Due to its status as a sovereign state, the city is extraterritorial territory and thus does not belong to Great Britain."

"Even the King of England has to register as with a state visit if he wants to enter the City of London."

"In 1946, the Bank of England was nationalized and thus placed under state control, but according to Stephen Goodson, this was purely for propaganda purposes."

"Taken from their own quotes, you can see that probably as of the year 1815, it was the Rothschilds who ruled over the Bank of England, the City of London, and over all England."

"Meyer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812) - "Give me control of a nation's money and I care not who makes its laws.""

"Gittel Rothschild, wife of Meyer Amschel Rothschild (1753-1849), - "If my sons did not want wars, there would be none."

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This video clip is from this 29:50 minute video titled "The Rothschild Conspiracy – Part 1: The Finance Mafia’s War On Humanity", which is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v79co2a-the-rothschild-conspiracy-part-1-the-finance-mafias-war-on-humanity-kla.tv4.html

The book, “A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind” by Stephen Mitford Goodson, is posted here:

https://archive.org/details/a-history-of-central-banking-and-the-enslavement-of-mankind-pdfdrive

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