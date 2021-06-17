A Disaster is Coming

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Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEv3HRIVPUQ
Suspicious 0bservers
DISASTER CYCLE PLAYLIST: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw
Find our Disaster Book at https://spaceweathernews.square.site
RESPONSE TO ALL DETRACTORS: https://youtu.be/aHBDF_3Dk_k
Our Websites:
https://ObserverRanch.com
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Thanks to John M for Link