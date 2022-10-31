Episode 191: Lyme The Great Imitator

What is lyme? Lyme is a tick-borne disease. Why is it hard to detect? Because testing is poor and many doctors still do not believe it exists. Dr. Deb talks about why it is hard to diagnose and what treatments are working today compared to even 5 years ago.





Do not miss these highlights:





00:42 A number of practitioners today still tell patients that Lyme disease doesn’t exist.





05:50 Lyme disease or Tick-borne disease can cause many psychological symptoms like anxiety, depression, brain fog, and memory issues.





06:30 Tick-borne illness or chronic illness can disrupt your hormonal function.





08:44 Chemical toxicity is causing effects on the liver, heart and on the brain.





10:08 We have to start looking at what is going on in our environment that’s causing these problems and understand the damages that these chemicals are doing to our people, and to our children.





12:40 With Lyme disease, there can also be chronic mold toxicity or other infections.





14:19 The best thing that we have is herbs because of their broad spectrum, and using these herbs along with different antimicrobial herbs or antibiotics can be extremely helpful.





14:52 Treating Lyme is getting much more difficult to treat.





15:49 All kinds of different things to help address that chronic Lyme person.





17:45 Insurance is preventing you from getting the care that you need and you desire.





21:17 Make decisions for yourself on your own health care.





23:29 What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?