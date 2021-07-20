Numerology Number 8 Secrets Of Life Path 8

Get Your FREE Numerology Reading Here...In this short numerology video you'll learn all about the numerology life path number #8 and will find out exactly what it means for you if you are a life path 8 person.Number 8 people tend to be strong, self reliant, intelligent, clever and tasteful but can also be dogmatic, materialistic, unscrupulous and lethargic.The life path number 8 people are the people that tend to attract the most wealth and it is the number of success, leadership and effective organization.The number 8 also symbolizes strength and they are closely related astrologically to both the Leo and Scorpio signs. They are also related to the planets Saturn, Pluto and the Sun.Their best month is August, their lucky day is Thusday and their best days of the month are the 2nd, the 4th, the 6th, the 17th and the 26th.