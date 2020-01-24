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Still Waters V for Victory
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21 views • January 24, 2020
This is my adaptions of the song, "Still Waters" by VNV Nation.
Back in 2011 on Friday Alex Jones started a contest. It sounded like he was going to make it against the Fed.
So I spent all weekend working on this video. Come Monday morning he changed the theme to something else...Oh well,
I still think it's a good music video. I did make a few small changes on Monday. I hope you like it before I sent it in. Infowars did have it at the top of their play list for a while.
Back in 2011 on Friday Alex Jones started a contest. It sounded like he was going to make it against the Fed.
So I spent all weekend working on this video. Come Monday morning he changed the theme to something else...Oh well,
I still think it's a good music video. I did make a few small changes on Monday. I hope you like it before I sent it in. Infowars did have it at the top of their play list for a while.
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