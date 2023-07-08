https://gettr.com/post/p2lfgh45f01

7/6/2023 【Nicole on Grant Stinchfield's podcast】The US holds $1 trillion worth of bonds that Communist China should repay, but the governments of both aisles in the US have not compelled the CCP to repay the debt. This is because the uniparty in the United States prefers to remain silent in order to benefit from accessing cheap Chinese labor. In contrast, the New Federal State of China seeks to take down the CCP which enslaves the Chinese people.

@stinchfield1776

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





7/6/2023 【妮可参加格兰特·斯廷奇菲尔德播客节目】美国持有价值1万亿美元的中共应当偿付的债券，但美国两党的政府都没有强迫中共还钱，这是因为美国跨党派的政治精英都希望通过保持沉默而更好地让他们获得中共国的廉价的劳动力！相反，新中国联邦就是要灭掉奴役中国人的中共！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



