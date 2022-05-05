New Info: 6 Months Food Crisis 05/05/2022

It's becoming more and more evident that there will be a global food shortage in the months of September and October of 2022. Pastor Stan shares brand new information on this topic and we also look and a dream God has given as a warning of what's happening now, and future times to come.0:00 Food Crisis in 6 Months01:10 Israel’s Central Bank replaces US Dollar02:53 On the Precipice of a Global Food Crisis07:45 The Chimera Dream19:48 Food Shortages in 6 Months27:33 Joseph’s Kitchen29:49 Watch the WaterVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112