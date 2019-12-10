BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VA 2A Crisis: SPECIAL REPORT
Fincastle Underground
Fincastle Underground
78 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • December 10, 2019
*Proposed Legislation Here:
https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+sum+SB16
*Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association
https://cspoa.org/
*The County Sheriff America's Last Hope Listen Here:
https://youtu.be/9-yClg5VKZY
*United States Supreme Court
PRINTZ, SHERIFF/CORONER, RAVALLI COUNTY, MONTANA v. UNITED STATES(1997)
No. 95-1478
Argued: December 3, 1996Decided: June 27, 1997
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-supreme-court/521/898.html
*Drug Reform in Botetourt County Presentation:
https://youtu.be/ut_6IOsaPdc
*Resources for Felons:
https://www.votestowell.com/resources-for-felons
www.FincastleUnderground.com

https://www.gofundme.com/f/hywpgt-restore-my-rights?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Send Mail:
Fincastle Underground
PO Box 754
Fincastle, VA 24090

Support me on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/FincastleUnderground

DONATE on PAYPAL
https://www.paypal.me/WilliamStowell?locale.x=en_US

Revolt against the Federal Reserve; Send me Bitcoin! (3LBgEb4v7GUoey3GXdurVghr2KHonPPHMY)

William of the Fincastle Underground had an amazing time running for Sheriff Here's how to learn about what happened:
Stowell for Sheriff
https://www.votestowell.com/
LIKE AND SHARE his Facebook Page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stowell4Sheriff/
Campaign Video Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzb-EXupYOW6_NtNPH7VKMcITuHguXYoI
Campaign Soundtrack:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzb-EXupYOW6DUXOkuDag0-ojX3q9Zs3M
Watch me on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8O2OkhZb3dnM/

Follow me on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/TheNighter

Follow me on Twitter
https://twitter.com/FincastleUnderG

Follow me on Gab.com
https://gab.ai/FincastleUnderground

Follow QANON
https://qanon.pub
Keywords
politicsconstitutionbill of rights2a17762nd amendmentrightsvirginiawe the peoplenorthamsb16sb64
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Bubble Is Bursting &#8212; and I&#8217;m Not Sorry to See It Go

The AI Bubble Is Bursting — and I’m Not Sorry to See It Go

Mike Adams
Disney Prepares Mass Layoffs and Cost Cuts as Box-Office Struggles Mount, Bloomberg Reports

Disney Prepares Mass Layoffs and Cost Cuts as Box-Office Struggles Mount, Bloomberg Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Shopify Shares Fall After First Revenue Miss Since 2022; Wells Fargo Flags AI Cost Pressure

Shopify Shares Fall After First Revenue Miss Since 2022; Wells Fargo Flags AI Cost Pressure

Chase Codewell
South Korea Sets Record AI Budget to Pursue &#8216;World&#8217;s Highest Performance&#8217; Sovereign Model

South Korea Sets Record AI Budget to Pursue ‘World’s Highest Performance’ Sovereign Model

Chase Codewell
Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Gridlock for Show: Why a divided federal government may still unite behind debt, surveillance, censorship and war

Lance D Johnson
$712 Billion Erased From Top 50 Mining Stocks Since February Peak, Report Says

$712 Billion Erased From Top 50 Mining Stocks Since February Peak, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy