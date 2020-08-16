Soros Lays Siege To The White House

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Refuse Fascism had come to celebrate that they have gradually become an agitating tentacle of the Democratic Party. Regardless of the fact that they were in part formed by the Revolutionary Communist Party and we have known since at least 2017 that they are indirectly funded by The Alliance for Global Justice which is listed as an organizer and fiscal sponsor for Refuse Fascism which is in turn funded by George Soros through the Tides foundation as the Daily Caller reported “While it is unclear whether those who carried out the violence were paid to do so, the benefactors of the Alliance for Global Justice — and Refuse Fascism — are listed online.According to its most recent 990 tax form, Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ) received $2.2 million in funding for the fiscal year ending in March 2016.One of the group’s biggest donors is the Tides Foundation, a non-profit funded by billionaire progressive philanthropist George Soros."
The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
Help Support Real News Channel.com: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c
Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount
Or our Official shirt at: https://teespring.com/real-news-channel-com-free-pre?tsmac=store&;tsmic=flyteesbiz&pid=2&cid=2397
Or this new shirt: https://teespring.com/ben-franklin-quote-real-news-c?pid=369&;cid=6513
For Current National COVID 19 coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/Ongoing%20Coverage%20of%20COVID19%20Pandemic%20Month%20of%20June.php
For Local COVID 19 Coverage:https://realnewschannel.com/othernews.php
Check Out our other More Uncensored Video Channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776 or visit our main site: https://realnewschannel.com/
Reusable Patriotic Face Mask: https://flytees.myshopify.com/collections/face-masks-and-coverings/products/patriot-mask
Best Storable Survival food: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4437947.433595
REUSABLE FACE MASKS: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1527672&;u=2154484&m=91387&urllink=&afftrack=
Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&;u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=
DEBT COUNCILING: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=221193&;u=2154484&m=26522&urllink=&afftrack=
Check Out theses Smart watches: https://shareasale.com/u.cfm?d=655220&;m=95776&u=2154484&afftrack=
Support the United Way: https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Donate
Support the USO and Our Troops: https://secure.uso.org/1911_AMT/?sc=WEBDONATE&;show_amount=true
Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/
https://wearechange.org/donate/
Donate to the ACLJ: https://aclj.org/donate
Support the Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate